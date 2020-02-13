Left Menu
Rebeca Black recollects 9 years of bullying after 'Friday' music video

The teenage singer who featured in the widely disliked 'Friday' music video back in 2011 has recently opened up about the bullying she had to go through as a consequence of the infamy of her song.

Even in the face of all the negativity, Black has carried on with her musical career (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The teenage singer who featured in the widely disliked 'Friday' music video back in 2011 has recently opened up about the bullying she had to go through as a consequence of the infamy of her song. According to Fox News, Rebecca Black who is now 22, shared an image of herself on Instagram that was accompanied by a lengthy caption commemorating nine years of the cringe-pop music video.

Reflecting upon almost a decade of suffering, Black wrote, "Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. To my 15-year-old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. to my 17-year-old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. to my 19-year-old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they'd never work with me. hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!" However, in the second half of the caption, she went on to express her current positive outlook towards life, "I'm trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. you are not defined by anyone's choice or thing. time heals and nothing is finite. it's a process that's never too late to begin. and so, here we go! this might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else.

The video that got uploaded on YouTube in 2011, has till now racked more than 140 million views with 3.6 million dislikes as against 1.1 million likes. Even in the face of all the negativity, Black has carried on with her musical career and still continues to release original music videos and song covers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

