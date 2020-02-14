Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jake Johnson, Omar Sy returning for 'Jurassic World 3'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 11:25 IST
Jake Johnson, Omar Sy returning for 'Jurassic World 3'
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Actors Jake Johnson and Omar Sy are set to reprise their roles from the first "Jurassic World" movie for the third part of the franchise. The two actors featured alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the 2015 movie, which continued the franchise that started with Steven Spielberg's 1993 film "Jurassic Park" .

Johnson will returns as Lowery Cruthers, while Sy will come back as Barry, the assistant of Pratt's Owen Grady, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Colin Trevorrow is returning to direct the film that hails from Universal Pictures and Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment.

The threequel will also feature the stars of the original film -- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. Dern returns as Dr Ellie Sattler and Neill as Dr Alan Grant.

Goldblum, who made his comeback as Dr Ian Malcolm to the franchise with second chapter, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" , is also set to reprise his role. Emily Carmichael shares screenplay credits on "Jurassic World 3" with Trevorrow. Universal will release the movie on June 21, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares aim for second week of gains amid virus scare

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic. European shares are expected ...

HC rejects pre-arrest bail pleas of Navlakha & Teltumbde

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to civil rights activistsGautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad- alleged Maoist links case.Justice P D Naik rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas filed by th...

Singapore mega-church takes services online after virus cases jump

A Singapore church with a congregation of 16,000 will stop holding its conventional services this weekend due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city-state and will instead broadcast its lively, gospel-style preaching online. ...

BCCI's ACU to keep track on match-fixing accused Sanjeev Chawla

Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI Anti Corruption Unit ACU will keep track on match-fixing accused Sanjeev Chawla who was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday after his extradition from London. Our officers who are in Delhi will be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020