On Valentine's Day, lovebirds flock to the Taj Mahal

To make the romantic day of the year - Valentine's Day, even more special, couples from different places have flocked to the Taj Mahal, an Agra-based mausoleum which is considered as the symbol of love.

  • Agra (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:37 IST
A couple visiting Taj Mahal to celebrate Valentine's Day.. Image Credit: ANI

On this day, folks of lovebirds were seen posing together in front of the Taj Mahal, entitled as one of Seven Wonders of the World, to mark the day as special and memorable.

Taj Mahal, built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal is an international emblem of love. A native from Kolkata named Sanket Kumar Nandi visited the Taj Mahal along with his partner to observe the beauty of the mausoleum made of white marble. He said, "Valentine's Day is a good chance to visit the Taj Mahal and we are very fortunate to see the monument, which is generally closed for tourists on Friday."

Meanwhile, another visitor named Sharmila Nandi said, "I have visited this place after many years. It is a sign of love and romance, we got a memorable view of the place. I wish everyone a happy Valentine's Day." Echoing similar feelings, another couple from Delhi, spotted in the monument, said, "I feel delighted to visit the Taj Mahal on Valentine's Day. Today is Valentine's day and we have visited this place to see the symbol of love. I am elated to see it on the special day."

Nitesh who visited from Delhi stated that "I have come along with my partner to celebrate the day of love. We have visited this place so that our love gets stronger." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

