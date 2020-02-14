Left Menu
Everyday is different now: Siddhant Chaturvedi life a year after 'Gully Boy'

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 14-02-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  Created: 14-02-2020 20:40 IST
For Siddhant Chaturvedi, the breakout star of "Gully Boy" , life has come full circle a year after the film's release. The young star, who charmed audiences and critics with his fiery performance as rapper MC Sher, is on a roll with back-to-back projects.

"Life has changed, now I’m shooting for films as a lead hero in the industry back-to-back with the biggest of banners and directors," Siddhant said in a statement. Siddhant will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2", followed by Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

"I’ll be doing an action film which is my passion project and then end this year with a horror comedy which will be hilarious. Everyday is different, either I’m reading, or I’m shooting for something or I’m shooting for brands. It’s amazing, I’m loving the life right now," the actor added. "Gully Boy" , directed by Zoya Akhtar, will always be a special film for Siddhant.

"It was my first film so I was really excited. The character was close to my heart. I crafted it every day since I got selected. I walked like him, picked up the 'gully' slang. I couldn't sleep without listening to rap, which is not my favourite genre, just to get the vibe of the character. "Ranveer (Singh) was fabulous and working with Zoya, I think, it spoilt me for the rest of my film experience because it was so good, she was so motivating. I owe it all to her," he said.

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

