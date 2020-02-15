Left Menu
Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Song Hye-Kyo took to Instagram on the Valentine’s Day and posted her glamourous snaps from the pictorial of Suecomma Bonnie. Image Credit: Instagram / Suecomma Bonnie

It has been over six months since Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo legally separated. Many fans thought they would reunite again but their expectations have gone in vain. Now both the actors are involved in their respective projects, which has already been discussed in our previous post.

Is Song Hye-Kyo getting remarried? Rumor is up in the air that the former wife of Song Joong-Ki is having a new beau in her life and she can remarry and settle with him anytime. A media from the Port of Saigon exposed this news recently. However, we are not sure about the sanctity of this news.

That particular media house also claimed that the Descendants of the Sun actress, Song Hye-Kyo is in a relationship with a new man who is wealthier and more prestigious than Song Joong-Ki. However, the beautiful actress has never spoken on this rumor.

It has also been reported that Song Joong-Ki did not pay attention to the news encircling Song Hye-Kyo. Now fans want to know what the Descendants of the Sun is currently involved in.

Song Joong-Ki finished his sci-fi movie titled 'Victory' in November 2018. He took a short break and currently he is busy filming 'Bogota' in Columbia. In this context, a recent photograph of the 34-year-old actor has emerged that shows him embracing the Columbian actress, Juana del Río.

The picture of Song Joong-Ki embracing the 28-year-old Juana del Río went viral some days back. That picture was actually a reference to the commencement of the recordings of 'Bogota', which also involved the participation of Juana del Río.

As far Song Joong-Ki's Arthdal Chronicles is concerned, the series is confirmed to return for Season 2. Soompi has reported that Kim Kyu-Tae and Hong Jong-Chan would be directing the second season.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is being prepared with an objective to commence filming in the second half of 2020, tvN reported. "The exact timing along with the directors and actors are still being discussed," tvN added.

On the other hand, Song Hye-Kyo took to Instagram on the Valentine's Day and posted her glamourous snaps from the pictorial of Suecomma Bonnie, a brand launched by Korea's 1st generation shoe designer and opened its first store in Cheongdam, back in 2003. The 38-year-old actress looks severely gorgeous with impressive make-up and hairstyles cladded in voguish collections. She is a model for the global shoe brand famed for its stylish designs.

@suecommabonnie @mokjungwook @raymondchae @halolee7 @with.hyunkyoung @b_joeun

A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on

