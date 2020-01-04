Left Menu
Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-husband Song Joong-Ki will be reportedly flying to Columbia’s capital, Bogota in mid of this month to shoot for a movie tiled Bogota. Image Credit: Facebook

The legal matter between Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo was sorted out amicably and their fans are no longer creating buzzes following their divorce. The 34-year-old actor was initially severely blamed by many for not discussing the matter with his former wife and directly taking the matter to the court. Now both the Descendants of the Sun actors are busy in their respective projects.

Song Hye-Kyo's ex-husband Song Joong-Ki will be reportedly flying to Columbia's capital, Bogota in mid of this month to shoot for a movie tiled Bogota. According to SpoTVNews, Bogota movie is about young people who immigrate to Columbia during 90s. The source claimed that the actor completed filming for sci-fi movie titled Lightning Ship in November last year. Then he started taking preparation for Bogota. He already had been on a short trip to Columbia in December to check the location. He will be staying there for three months.

According to EconoTimes, Song Joong-Ki is rumored to be replacing Gong Yoo in the imminent Train to Busan 2. However, there is no official update on his addition in cast in Train to Busan 2 movie.

In our previous news on Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo, we reported that the young actor didn't renew his contract with Blossom Entertainment, the agency with which he has been attached since the last seven years. His contract with the agency expired on December 31, 2019. On January 3, 2020, the actor's new agency, History D&C has released a statement stating their association with him, KDrama Stars noted.

"Hi,

We are History D&C,

The actor Song Joong-Ki has signed a contract with our agency which signals a new beginning for both parties.

Our agency, History D&C, has been founded by Mr. Hwang Ki Young. The same person who started iHQ Drama Department. Mr. Hwang and Joong Ki have established trust with each other through working with "The Innocent Man," "Tree with Deep Roots," and "Will It Snow For Christmas?

We promise to do our best to guide Song Joong Ki and create a positive energy wherein we will all grow together. Thank you."

After their divorce, they both tried to normalize their lives by getting into ones' own projects. But we can notice that Song Hye-Kyo is only involved in photoshoots for promotional projects and magazines while the actor is busy in working in movies. The reason may be the actress wanted to have a break from her acting career, which she said in July in a conversation with Hong Kong's Tatler. "This year, I will take some personal time off. I need to have some time for myself."

