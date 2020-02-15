Left Menu
Development News Edition

We all have room to be great and shine: Alaya on competition in Bollywood

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 19:04 IST
We all have room to be great and shine: Alaya on competition in Bollywood
Image Credit: Twitter (@team_alaya)

Actor Alaya F believes it is the best time for a newcomer to join Bollywood as the film industry is blooming with opportunities. The 22-year-actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan-led "Jawaani Jaaneman" , said she is not worried about the competition and would only focus on giving 100 percent to her work.

"I believe it is important to focus on your work and everything else will fall into place. All of us are so different that anyone of us is not trampling on anyone else's face. "We all have room to be great and shine," Alaya told PTI here on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

Her performance in the Nitin Kakkar-directed film has been well-received by the audiences and Alaya said she is happy to have an incredible start. "Ever since I decided to act and went to acting school, I feel things have been falling in place. Everything that's been happening has been very surreal and overwhelming, but still it all felt so right and natural. Everything is taking it's course and in the best way."

The actor, however, is prepared to not let her new-found fame get to her head. "I've grown up in the industry and during my time here I've realized that the fame is temporary and that keeps me grounded. And apart from that, just surrounding myself with right kind of people and going to work everyday is what is necessary," she added.

At the LFW, it was Alaya's first solo runway walk. As a kid she has walked the ramp with her mother, actor Pooja Bedi. She was the showstopper for designer duo Sonam and Paras Modi's label SVA.

LFW Summer/Resort concludes on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Objective of kick-starting growth not addressed effectively in Budget: Garg

The Budget for 2020-21 does not effectively address the objective of kick-starting economic growth and building momentum, former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has said. Garg, in a blogpost titled Will Expenditure Proposals of Budg...

WRAPUP 7-Chinese tourist in France becomes Europe's first coronavirus death

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist infected with the coronavirus has died in France, Paris said on Saturday, becoming the first fatality in Europe and the fourth outside mainland China from an epidemic that has rattled the world. Thought to hav...

Cop kills self, wife names two of his colleagues as abettors

A 35-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by his ex-lover and hernew partner, both constables, an official said in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday.Constable Vishnu Ramrao Gadekar, attached to Buldhana police ...

NCSC asks Jharkhang govt to fast track Ramgarh gang rape case

The National Commission for Scheduled Caste NCSC on Saturday asked the Jharkhand government to fast-track the February 7 gang rape case in Ramgarh district. A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped while she was returning from a tourist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020