Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe on Valentine's Day, shares emotional post on Instagram

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant continues to mourn the loss of her husband and daughter as she posted an old photograph of the basketball star on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The post shows Kobe displaying affection towards his wife by kissing her on the cheek, reported Page Six.

The caption of the heart-wrenching post read: "To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favourite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine's Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. song: Tell Him." According to Page Six, a private funeral for Bryant and daughter Gianna -- who died at the young age of 13 -- took place in California last week.

A public memorial has been scheduled for February 24 in Staples Center, Los Angeles for Bryant, Gianna and the seven other victims who died in the tragic helicopter accident which took place last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.