'Gully Boy' sweeps Filmfare awards winning all major categories

Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award on Saturday night. While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, the director of the flick Zoya Akhtar was awarded Best Director.

'Gully Boy' - a film that revolved around music as a profession also bagged the award for the Best Music Album of the year which it shared with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh'. Both the supporting role awards also went to 'Gully Boy' with Amruta Subhash bagging it in the female category and Siddhant Chaturvedi getting it in the male category.

Other major awards that the film received at the event include Best Screenplay, Best Lyrics, and Best Dialogue. 'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India and all the songs of the film have become extremely popular. 'Gully Boy' was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner in association with Tiger Baby.

The film was India's official entry to the 92nd edition of Oscars. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

