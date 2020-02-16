Topher Grace coming back to network TV with ABC comedy pilot

Actor Topher Grace will be making a return to network television with ABC's upcoming comedy pilot "Home Economics". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the single-camera comedy pilot hails from Lionsgate and ABC Studios.

If the project receives a series order, it would mark the 41-year-old actor's first regular TV gig since "That 70s Show", which ended in 2005. "Home Economics", created by Michael Colton and John Aboud, centers around three adult siblings: one in the top one percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.

Grace will play Tom, the middle sibling both in age and economic status. His character has been described as an intellectual, a novelist who's had a couple of books that sold decently, but his last one did not. Colton and Aboud will also executive produce the show alongside Grace, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum.

