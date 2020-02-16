I don't believe in marriage anymore: Actor Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey's ex-husband Nick Cannon does not see himself getting married in his future, reported Fox News. "I don't believe in marriage anymore," Fox News quoted Cannon as telling Entertainment Tonight.

"My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don't like doing things that I am not good at," he added. The 'Wild N Out' host is father to three children, two of whom he continues to co-parent with Carey.

During the interview, Cannon hinted that his divorce with the singer changed his perception of marriage. "If you jumped out of a plane on time and it did not work out -- you would not do it again, would you? I barely survived. Why would I jump out of the plane again?" Fox News quoted him as saying.

Cannon and Carey got married in April 2008 and share 8-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. The couple parted ways in 2016 after finalisation of their divorce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.