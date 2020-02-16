Amanda Bynes announces engagement to mystery man

Actor Amanda Bynes is engaged to the "love of my life". The 33-year-old actor, best known for "She's The Man" , “The Amanda Show” and “What A Girl Wants”, took to Instagram to share the news on Saturday.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Bynes captioned the picture showing off her ring along with her beau’s, whose identity she is yet to reveal. A source close to the former Nickelodeon star told People magazine that Bynes and her mystery man met late last year, and “she seems happy”.

She checked into a mental health facility last year following a stress-related relapse. Bynes checked out of the facility in December and is staying with her parents while looking for her own place.

