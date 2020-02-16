Melissa Fumero welcomes second child Axel

Actors Melissa and David Fumero have become proud parents to their second child, Axel. The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, who gave birth to the little one on Friday, took to Instagram over the weekend to share the news.

“Welcome to the world, Axel. You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!” Melissa, 37, captioned the black-and-white picture of their son. The actor announced her pregnancy last November.

Melissa and David, 47, tied the knot in 2007. They also have a three-year-old son, Enzo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.