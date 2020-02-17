Ram Gopal Varma meets Shamshabad ACP for scripting movie on veterinary rape-murder case
Ram Gopal Varma on Monday met Sahamshabad Additional Commissioner of Police as the filmmaker is working on an upcoming movie based on rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.
Ram Gopal Varma on Monday met Sahamshabad Additional Commissioner of Police as the filmmaker is working on an upcoming movie based on rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. Varma visited RGI Airport Police Station and met the Sahamshabad Additional Commissioner of Police to gather information for a film based on the case.
Speaking to ANI, Varma said, "This incident rocked the entire nation and as a part of an exercise to do scripting of the film, I am trying to collect some research on various experiences and wanted to know how the actual things happened. It will help me in scripting the film properly." The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.
A few days later, the accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter. Following the encounter, a batch of petitions was filed in the top court. Subsequently, the court had last week ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission to probe the encounter case. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Gopal Varma
- Telangana
- Shiva
- Mohammed Arif