Karan Johar thanks Assam CM, police after success of Filmfare Awards in Guwahati

Two days after Bollywood bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry at the annual Filmfare Awards in Guwahati, director and veteran member of the film industry Karan Johar expressed his gratitude towards Assam Police and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:41 IST
Director Karan Johar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after Bollywood bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry at the annual Filmfare Awards in Guwahati, director and veteran member of the film industry Karan Johar expressed his gratitude towards Assam Police and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Johar took to Twitter to express his thankfulness to Assam Police and CM Sonwal for helping the cinema fraternity arrange the award function smoothly.

"Assam Police @assampolice thank you for your fantastic planning and support at the Filmfare Awards it was very well planned. And respected @sarbanandsonwal ji thank you for hosting us in Awesome Assam," read Johar's tweet. The 65th edition of the annual award function took place in the capital of Assam on the eve of February 15 which saw participation of some of the biggest stars of the industry. (ANI)

