Stanley Tucci to narrate BBC Radio 4 series 'The Californian Century'

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 11:16 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 11:00 IST
Actor and filmmaker Stanley Tucci will lend his voice to a BBC Radio 4 series based on the lives of some of California's most influential personalities. In "The Californian Century", Tucci will play a cynical screenwriter who narrates the stories of 10 people who helped build the state over the last 100 years, reported Deadline.

The names include Francis Boggs, the first person to direct a full movie in California; Hattie McDaniel, the first black actor to win an Oscar for her role in "Gone With The Wind" ; rapper Ice-T; and Jerry Brown, the longest-serving governor of the state. The 10-part series is created, written and produced by BBC journalist Laurence Grissell.

Tucci said he is looking forward to working on the show. "Having spent a lot of time working in California, I was very interested in narrating this series about the people who made the biggest impact on the state during its most fruitful century," the actor said.

"The Californian Century" will run from February 24 to March 6.

