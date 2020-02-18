Left Menu
Development News Edition

Going pan-India with Puri Jagannadh's next: Vijay Deverakonda

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 13:31 IST
Going pan-India with Puri Jagannadh's next: Vijay Deverakonda
Image Credit: Wikipedia

"Arjun Reddy" star Vijay Deverakonda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with director Puri Jagannadh's bilingual film, says he is looking forward to play a fighter with stutter in his maiden pan-India project. Tentatively titled "Fighter", the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

"I've started shooting for my first pan-Indian film with Puri Jagannadh... It's a project that required me to undergo drastic physical transformation and I've been working non-stop to pull off the character. I play a fighter and the role required me to learn mixed martial arts," Vijay told PTI. The 30-year-old actor also confirmed that he will dub his own lines for the Hindi version which will be presented by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages.

The project marks the first collaboration of Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer "Pokkiri" and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted "Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap". Vijay said "Fighter", with which he will be chasing his dream of country-wide stardom, would be the beginning of a new phase in his career.

"I feel I've slowly started changing and this is the beginning of a new phase in my career. With each of my upcoming releases, I want to surprise my fans. I really want to rule Indian cinema," he said. Talking about his latest release "World Famous Lover" , Vijay confirmed that it'll be his last love story as he's shifting his focus on other genres.

"This is one of the hardest films of my career. I'm aware of the comparisons with 'Arjun Reddy' and I didn't mind because this will be the last love story of my career. I've played three different avatars in the film, which was emotionally and physically more exhausting than I'd imagined," he added. "World Famous Lover", directed by Kranthi Madhav, opened in theatres last week to mixed response. The film also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite.

Having charted his own path in a cut-throat industry without any backing, Vijay said he's finally living his dream. "Be it about doing my kind of films and chasing the pan-India dream, or producing a film, or launching a clothing line or buying a home, I am living my dream. I am slowly trying to influence and change a generation, and if you notice, the youngsters love me for what I do," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan. (AFP) RS RS

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan. AFP RS RS...

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival...

''Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?'' Kishor dares Nitish

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JDU leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals andstand with those who suppo...

UPDATE 1-European shares slump as Apple warning hammers tech sector

European shares dropped on Tuesday as a revenue warning from Apple Inc sent shockwaves through the tech sector, hammering iPhone parts makers and underlining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. Apples Frankfurt-l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020