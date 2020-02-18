Ne-Yo splits from wife Crystal Renay after four years of marriage

R&B singer Ne-Yo and his wife of four years, Crystal Renay, have parted ways and are in the process of filing for a divorce. According to E! online, the 40-year-old musician confirmed the news on an episode of the "Private Talk With Alexis Texas" podcast.

"It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce. It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realising — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her," Ne-Yo said on the podcast. "Long story short, she’s got demons just like everybody else, just like me. We realise that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married," he added.

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Renay, a model, first met when he was working on his 2015 album 'Non-Fiction'. The pair began dating two weeks later and tied the knot in February 2016 in an seaside ceremony.

The duo are parents to Shaffer Chimere Jr, four, and 20-month-old Roman Alexander-Raj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.