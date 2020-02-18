Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jemima's funny take on Lollywood poster featuring her, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a Lollywood film poster featuring Khan, herself and a burqa-clad woman.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 13:43 IST
Jemima's funny take on Lollywood poster featuring her, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi
Poster of Lollywood film (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a Lollywood film poster featuring Khan, herself and a burqa-clad woman. The poster featured Khan sitting with the Pakistani national flag and national emblem kept on either sides.

The background of the poster featured Goldsmith and a white-colored burqa-clad woman casting a spell on a crystal ball. The burqa-clad woman can be attributed to Khan's present wife Bushra Bibi who is allegedly known for her magic spells.

With her satirical take on the poster, Goldsmith wrote, "Who doesn't love a Lollywood poster? Spotted today by a friend in Lahore... Caption: "what kind of black magic did you do?" She further clarified that her tweet was not intended towards any kind of disrespect to the Pakistani Prime Minister.

"Ps. No disrespect intended. Like most of you, I just found it funny. (Plus im a genuine fan of Pakistani film posters, street art & truck art.)" she further tweeted. Goldsmith married Khan in the year 1995 and the couple later parted ways in 2004. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan. (AFP) RS RS

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan. AFP RS RS...

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival...

''Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?'' Kishor dares Nitish

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JDU leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals andstand with those who suppo...

UPDATE 1-European shares slump as Apple warning hammers tech sector

European shares dropped on Tuesday as a revenue warning from Apple Inc sent shockwaves through the tech sector, hammering iPhone parts makers and underlining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. Apples Frankfurt-l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020