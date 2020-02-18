Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Britain's new finance minister keeps March 11 budget date

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:11 IST
UPDATE 1-Britain's new finance minister keeps March 11 budget date
File photo

Britain's new finance minister Rishi Sunak said he will stick with the March 11 date for the government's first post-Brexit budget, dispelling speculation that the plans, likely to entail a big increase in spending, would be delayed.

Sunak's predecessor Sajid Javid, who was already working on plans to increase public investment after a decade of tight controls on spending, resigned unexpectedly last week. His departure raised questions about whether the budget would be delivered on schedule.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sunak said: "Cracking on with preparations for my first Budget on March 11. It will deliver on the promises we made to the British people – leveling up and unleashing the country's potential." British government bonds have underperformed U.S. and eurozone debt this month as investors believe that Sunak will obey to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wishes to increase government spending by more than Javid was prepared to do.

Johnson has promised to reduce the wealth and opportunity gap between parts of Britain by channeling investment into northern and central England, where he won votes from many traditional supporters of the main opposition Labour Party. It remains to be seen if Sunak will rewrite the new fiscal rules for the government that was announced last year by Javid.

Under those rules, day-to-day spending will not be funded by borrowing within three years' time, public sector net investment would not average more than 3% of GDP, and spending plans would be reviewed if debt interest payments reach 6% of revenue. The rules would allow the government to use low borrowing costs to boost investment and help the Conservatives to meet election promises of up to 20 billion pounds ($26 billion) a year in extra investment in road, rail and other infrastructure.

Asked directly on Friday whether the government was still committed to this framework, a source in Johnson's office declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Dinesh Shahra Foundation conducts Gau Shakti Abhiyan at Kanha Upvan Gaushala near Banaras

Varanasi Uttar Pradesh India, Feb 18 ANIDigpu The Dinesh Shahra Foundation DSF recently conducted a Cow Health Camp at the Kanha Upvan Gaushala near Varanasi. The camp was organised as a part of the Gau Shakti Abhiyan programme of DSF. Situ...

IIM Udaipur completes summer placements; average stipend increases by 37 per cent

Udaipur Rajasthan India Feb 18 ANIPRNewswire IIM Udaipur has completed the summer placement process for the Batch of 2019-21. With the largest and the most diverse batch in nine years 283 eligible candidates sought placements through the In...

Netflix drops gripping trailer of 'Guilty' featuring Kiara Advani

A day after dropping the poster of his upcoming Netflix film, Karan Johar on Tuesday shared the trailer of the thriller Guilty featuring Kiara Advani in the lead. The edge-of-the-seat thriller revolves around a group of students from a high...

IACC files petition against MCI's draconian move to strip specialist tag of 1706 PGDCC Doctors

New Delhi India Feb 18 ANIBusinessWire India In the wake of Medical Council of India MCI stripping the specialist tag of over 1700 post-graduate Diploma holders in Clinical Cardiology PGDCC course from Indira Gandhi National Open University...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020