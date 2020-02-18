Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bunty Aur Babli 2 team set to carry out a con in Abu Dhabi

The cast and crew of upcoming Yash Raj Films production 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' are out on a trip to Abu Dhabi for shooting an elaborate con-sequence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:05 IST
Bunty Aur Babli 2 team set to carry out a con in Abu Dhabi
Bunty Aur Babli 2 will introduce a fresh pair as the new conmen. Image Credit: ANI

The cast and crew of upcoming Yash Raj Films production 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' are out on a trip to Abu Dhabi for shooting an elaborate con-sequence. "We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of Abu Dhabi just gives a lot of scale to the film and the team is going to spend around 10 days shooting the con and also some parts of the film. We want to make 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' a cool entertainer for all," informed Varun Sharma, the director of the film, in a press release.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will introduce a fresh pair as the new conmen. Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Gully Boy actor who played the role of MC Sher will feature as the new Bunty, whereas the character of Babli will be played by Sharvari, a young talent YRF discovered two years ago. "We are clear that given it's a sequel to a much-loved film, which is set in today's time, the cons need to be crafted for today's audience who will expect something new and slick. They will get exactly that when they see the film in theatres," Varun added.

The sequel of the 2005 release is also set to reunite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years and will showcase them as the original Bunty Aur Babli, the release stated. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie will have the debutant Varun at its helms as the director, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF's Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Expressing excitement Varun said, "I can't divulge anything further except that it will be a con that will stand out. We can't wait to shoot this sequence." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Blast in HP school lab: Two injured students being treated at PGI Chandigarh

Two class 12 students who were critically injured in an explosion inside a schools chemistry laboratory here were referred to PGI Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday. Five students were injured in...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

New Zealands Ross Taylor will celebrate his 100th test in the series-opener against India this week and the veteran batsman says he has no intention of winding down his international career as he nears his 36th birthday. UPCOMINGSOCCER SOCC...

UPDATE 2-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday acquitted businessman Osman Kavala and eight others over their alleged role in the Gezi Park protests of 2013, delivering a surprise ruling in a case that had drawn criticism from Western allies and rights groups....

Egnyte Launches Next-Gen Content Services Platform for Businesses to Manage Risk and Accelerate Growth in the Content Critical Era

&#160;Egnyte, the leader in cloud content security and collaboration, today announced the launch of its next-generation content services platform, delivering a unified approach to content governance, privacy, compliance, and workflow automa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020