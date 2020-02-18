Bunty Aur Babli 2 team set to carry out a con in Abu Dhabi

The cast and crew of upcoming Yash Raj Films production 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' are out on a trip to Abu Dhabi for shooting an elaborate con-sequence. "We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of Abu Dhabi just gives a lot of scale to the film and the team is going to spend around 10 days shooting the con and also some parts of the film. We want to make 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' a cool entertainer for all," informed Varun Sharma, the director of the film, in a press release.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will introduce a fresh pair as the new conmen. Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Gully Boy actor who played the role of MC Sher will feature as the new Bunty, whereas the character of Babli will be played by Sharvari, a young talent YRF discovered two years ago. "We are clear that given it's a sequel to a much-loved film, which is set in today's time, the cons need to be crafted for today's audience who will expect something new and slick. They will get exactly that when they see the film in theatres," Varun added.

The sequel of the 2005 release is also set to reunite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years and will showcase them as the original Bunty Aur Babli, the release stated. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie will have the debutant Varun at its helms as the director, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF's Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Expressing excitement Varun said, "I can't divulge anything further except that it will be a con that will stand out. We can't wait to shoot this sequence." (ANI)

