Tiger Shroff drops wedding song 'Bhankas' from 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday dropped the peppy wedding song 'Bhankas' from his upcoming action-thriller flick 'Baaghi 3'. The song is a recreated version of 'Ek Aankh Maru' from 1984 film 'Tohfa' that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra in lead roles.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 19-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-02-2020 15:16 IST
Poster of the song (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday dropped the peppy wedding song 'Bhankas' from his upcoming action-thriller flick 'Baaghi 3'. The song is a recreated version of 'Ek Aankh Maru' from 1984 film 'Tohfa' that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra in lead roles. The 29-year-old actor shared the song on Twitter and wrote, "Jab Ronnie aur Siya ke moves par honge sab vaari, tab bajega dhol aur naachegi Duniya saari. #Bhankas Song Out Now!" Riteish also shared the song on Twitter and wrote, "Love is in the air and #Bhankas will hit the right chord of your heart. Are you ready for the shaadi madness? Song out today! #Baaghi3 #SajidNadiadwala."

In the two-minute-twenty-six-second song, Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor are seen dancing at Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande's wedding. The dancing number also shows the bride and groom Riteish and Ankita shaking a leg along with the 'Tapori' dancers. Shraddha is seen sporting an embellished pastel green suit while Tiger is seen clad in purple shirt and embroidered waistcoat with grey denim. The party number has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and sung by Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi and Jonita Gandhi. The original number was a playful Kishore Kumar-Asha Bhosle duet.

Previously, Tiger also shared another song 'Dus Bahane 2.0' which is a recreated version of Abhishek Bachchan's hit song of the same name from his 2005 film 'Dus'. 'Baaghi 3' is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. It also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is set to hit the theatres on March 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

