UPDATE 1-Violinist plays Mahler and Gershwin to save her music as surgeons remove brain tumour

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:05 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:05 IST
A patient at a British hospital played Mahler and Gershwin on the violin while a tumour was removed from her brain so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play music and her 40-year passion for the instrument.

Dagmar Turner, 53, a former management consultant from the Isle of Wight, played her violin during an operation to remove a tumour from the right frontal lobe of her brain - close to the area that controls the fine movement of her left hand. To prevent any damage to her violin skills, Professor Keyoumars Ashkan, Consultant Neurosurgeon at King's College Hospital, came up with a plan: they would map her brain, open the skull and then get her to play as they removed the tumour.

While surgeons cut away part of her brain, Turner played music by Gustav Mahler, George Gershwin's jazz classic "Summertime" and pieces by Spanish songwriter and singer Julio Iglesias. "This was the first time I’ve had a patient play an instrument," said Ashkan. "We managed to remove over 90 percent of the tumour, including all the areas suspicious of aggressive activity, while retaining full function in her left hand."

Turner thanked the surgeons. "The violin is my passion; I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old," he said. "The thought of losing my ability to play was heart-breaking."

