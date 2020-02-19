Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Swades' actor Kishori Ballal passes away, SRK pens heartfelt note

A day after the demise of 'Swades' actor Kishori Ballal, megastar Sharukh Khan expressed his sorrow over her demise through a heartfelt post.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:51 IST
'Swades' actor Kishori Ballal passes away, SRK pens heartfelt note
A still from the movie 'Swades' featuring late Kannada actor Kishori Ballal and megastar Sharukh Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

A day after the demise of 'Swades' actor Kishori Ballal, megastar Sharukh Khan expressed his sorrow over her demise through a heartfelt post. The legendary Kannada actor, who had worked over 75 movies across various languages, passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday.

The most notable character of the actor was in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 critically-acclaimed feature 'Swades' where she essayed the role of Kaveri Amma, a nanny to SRK. Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a still from the movie featuring the late actor and Khan himself, both sharing affectionate look.

Addressing the actor as 'Amma', Khan's caption reads like: "May her soul rest in peace. Kishori 'Amma' will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her." Expressing his grief over the demise of the actor, he also made a point in the caption stating how the late actor used to reprimand him from smoking.

She also appeared in Deepika Padukone's 'Lafangey Parindey' and in Rani Mukerji's 'Aiyyaa.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-With stricken cruise ship, Japan draws criticism over coronavirus response

As the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship is evacuated, Japan faces deepening criticism over its response to the outbreak, tarnishing what was supposed to be a triumphant Olympic year for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. More than 540 pe...

Libya's Serraj says talk about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events

Libyas internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said on Wednesday talking about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events on the ground amid ongoing shelling from eastern factions trying to take Tripoli.There...

EU's Breton eyes rules for online platforms acting as gatekeepers

Online platforms that act as gatekeepers face new rules that will curb their power, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Wednesday, a sign of Europes tougher line against U.S. tech giants Facebook, Google and Amazon.We see some platform...

CBI vs CBI: Court raps probe agency for not conducting psychological, lie detector tests on Asthana

A Delhi court rapped the CBI on Wednesday for not conducting psychological and lie detector tests on its former special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit. Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020