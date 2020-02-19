Arshad Warsi boards cast of Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati'

Actor Arshad Warsi on Wednesday joined the cast of Bhumi Pednekar-fronted thriller "Durgavati" . Arshad took to Twitter to announce that he is boarding the film's cast which also includes Mahie Gill.

"Excited to have joined the stellar cast and crew of #Durgavati today. Looking forward to a thrilling ride," the actor wrote. "Durgavati" is directed Ashok, and presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Bhushan Kumar.

The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror "Bhaagamathie", which featured "Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty. It follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

Produced by T-Series and Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, the film went on floors recently.

