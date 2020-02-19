Left Menu
Martin Scorsese 'eagerly waiting' for my next, claims 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho

'Parasite' filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, who is currently basking in his history-making Oscar win, revealed about the American director Martin Scorsese' eagerness to see his next film.

'Parasite' filmmaker Bong Joon Ho. Image Credit: ANI

'Parasite' filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, who is currently basking in his history-making Oscar win, revealed about the American director Martin Scorsese' eagerness to see his next film. In a press interaction on Wednesday, the director expressed his wish to take a break after the Oscar win, but he said prominent American director Martin Scorsese pleaded that he get back to work quickly, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

"I just read his letter a few hours ago and it was an honour," Bong Joon Ho said. "He (Scorsese) said I did a good job and should rest, but only a little because he and everyone else was eagerly waiting for my next film," the outlet reported. While accepting the 92nd Annual Oscar Awards, Bong had mentioned his admiration of Scorsese, that inspired an impromptu standing ovation from the crowd.

South Korean drama 'Parasite' created history as it became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award at Oscars. The film also bagged the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director.

Out of the six nominations, the movie managed to win four honours at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards- Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing. The movie has garnered international acclaim and has managed to win awards at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Writers Guild Awards.

The movie stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park So-dam. The flick tells a tale about the members of a poor household family, who somehow get employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating the household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

