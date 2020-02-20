Left Menu
Development News Edition

New British 20 pound banknote, featuring artist Turner, enters circulation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 05:30 IST
New British 20 pound banknote, featuring artist Turner, enters circulation
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A new British banknote featuring a self-portrait by the 19th century painter J.M.W. Turner entered circulation on Thursday. The 20 pound note is the third to be made of durable polymer material rather than paper, following the launch of new five pound and 10 pound notes in 2016 and 2017.

"Moving the 20 pound note to polymer marks a major step forward in our fight against counterfeiting," the BoE's chief cashier, Sarah John, said. There are currently around 2 billion paper 20 pound notes in circulation in Britain, featuring the 18th century economist Adam Smith, and they will remain legal tender for now.

The BoE said it expected it would take two weeks before half of cash machines in Britain were dispensing the new notes. BoE Governor Mark Carney, who was due to launch the banknote at London's Tate Britain gallery on Thursday, said Turner was "arguably the single most influential British artist of all time".

Turner is best known for his seascapes, which grew more abstract with age. As well as his self-portrait, the new note features one of Turner's most famous paintings, "The Fighting Temeraire", which depicts the last journey of a ship that played a key role in Britain's naval victory over France in the 1805 Battle of Trafalgar.

A new polymer 50 pound note, featuring the 20th century mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing, is due to enter circulation next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

More passengers to disembark from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan

A second group of about 600 Japanese and foreign passengers from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo was set to disembark on Thursday after two-weeks quarantined onboard, as criticism of Japans handling of the outbreak mounted...

Four 5-star hotels in Mumbai receive bomb threat

Four five-star hotels in Mumbai have received a bomb threat over e-mail, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.The sender of the email claimed to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba, police said.The investigation in the matter is underway. ANI...

Brazil senator shot amid police strike

A left-wing Brazilian senator was shot and wounded on Wednesday while he was trying to intervene in a strike called by military police in the northeastern state of Ceara, according to a Twitter post on his official account. Cid Gomes, a for...

Jharkhand farmer commits suicide due to 'financial' distress

A farmer in Gumla allegedly committed suicide due to financial distress. The deceaseds wife told us that he had no debt but was under mental stress, reason will be investigated. The family will be provided every possible assistance, S Ranja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020