Umesh Shukla's next titled 'Aankh Micholi', stars Abhimanyu and Mrunal Thakur

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 10:35 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 10:32 IST
Director Umesh Shukla's next directorial is another family entertainer titled "Aankh Micholi", which stars Abhimanyu and Mrunal Thakur. The director is reuniting with Sony Pictures Films India for the new project. They earlier collaborated on Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer "102 Not Out".

Written by Jitendra Parmar, "Aankh Micholi" revolves around a family of misfits. "The film is very close to my heart and I am proud to have been able to bring such an exciting cast together for the film. The family entertainer is a story of a family of misfits.

"Since it's a complete family entertainer, we thought of releasing the film in Diwali and I can promise that the audiences will be in for a laugh riot," Shukla said in a statement. The "Oh My God" director and Ashish Wagh are also backing the film through Merry Go Round Studios.

"Aankh Micholi" also features Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. Sachin-Jigar is composing music for the film.

Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India said they are always looking out for engaging and riveting stories that can not only charm audiences but also evoke strong emotions. "The film has attracted the best talent in the industry, and with such a stellar ensemble and Umesh in the driver seat this Diwali will be truly a rib-tickling roller coaster ride for audiences worldwide," Krishnani added.

In September 2019, Shukla told PTI in an interview that he was working on a comedy film which will star Abhimanyu, Thakur, and Rawal. "Aankh Micholi", slated for a 2020 Diwali release, will be shot across India and Europe.

