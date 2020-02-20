Kajol shares poster of 'Devi' featuring all leading ladies of short-film

Announcing her new project, actor Kajol on Thursday shared the poster of her upcoming short film 'Devi'. The 'My Name Is Khan' actor took to Twitter to share the poster that features all the leading ladies of the film including herself, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, and others.

"A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual sisterhood thrust upon them by circumstance. The teaser of our powerful short film drops on 24th February 2020!" she wrote along with the poster. The powerful short film narrates the story of nine oppressed women coming from different walks of life.

The short film which is both directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee and is produced by Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar. Kajol was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in their much-acclaimed period-drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Ajay Devgn's magnum opus had grossed over Rs 200 crore and also garnered appreciation from critics across the country. (ANI)

