Abhay Deol's 'Jungle Cry' to have world premiere in Wales, UK

Actor Abhay Deol and Emily Shah-starrer "Jungle Cry" will have its world premiere on March 10 in Wales. The premiere, to be held at the Ffwrnes Theatre in Llanelli, will be hosted by the government of Wales.

"'Jungle Cry' is a story that defines nothing is impossible. It is an incredible story and I am really proud and honoured to be a part of it. With the movie set to release across the globe, it will get the audience to witness the amazing journey of the young Indian tribal boys of my country and their achievement," Deol said in a statement. The Rugby film, helmed by Sagar Ballary of "Bheja Fry" fame, will also have a wider theatrical release in countries, including US, Canada, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Africa. It is open for the European market in Berlin this month.

"Jungle Cry" chronicles the journey of 12 underprivileged children from Odisha who go on to win the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England. Backed by Bollywood Hollywood Productions, headed by Prashant Shah, the film features cameo by sports personalities including Nigel Owens, Phils Bennett and Colins Charvis, the former captain of Wales.

"'Jungle Cry' is truly an inspiring film that promotes education, sports and helps eradicate poverty and create patriotism for every nation and we are very excited to release it to a global audience of cinemagoers in March," Shah said in a statement. The film also stars Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright, and Julian Lewis Jones.

