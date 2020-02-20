Ayushmann Khurrana raises powerful question on homosexuality

A day before the release of his film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' which is based on same-sex love, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday evening penned a powerful post on homosexuality. The actor, who is essaying the role of a homosexual man madly in love with his partner in the film, shared a still from the trailer of the film where he could be seen speaking about homophobia with a loudspeaker in his hand wearing a rainbow cape.

In the post he raised a simple yet powerful question that why do people look for the treatment of homosexuality and why not for Homophobia instead. "Homosexuality ka ilaaj kyun dhoondhte hain log? Homophobia ka kyun nahi? Kal aa rahe hain aapke paas. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan on 21st Feb. Jeetega pyaar. Seh parivaar," he captioned the post.

The film, which is a light-hearted comedy, can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film which was released in 2017. The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21. (ANI)

