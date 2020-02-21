Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl 'Samisha Shetty Kundra'

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy. The couple welcomed their second child on February 15.

"Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house," Shilpa said. Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

🧿𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝘁𝘁𝘆 𝗞𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮🧿Born: February 15, 2020~Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤~Ecstatic parents:Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra#SamishaShettyKundra #daughter #MahaShivratri pic.twitter.com/ClH9AAO4rR — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 21, 2020

On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma". The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's "Hungama 2"alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

