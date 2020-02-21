Tom Harper to direct MGM's 'Forever'

Filmmaker Tom Harper is set to direct MGM's upcoming romantic drama "Forever". The film is based on Mildred Cram's romantic novella "Love Affair", reported Variety.

The book, which was originally published in 1935, follows two lovers from the past who are reincarnated in the modern world. The rights of the book were purchased by MGM studio's first head of production, Irving Thalberg, for his wife Norma Shearer. Thalberg died in 1936 and book never made it to the big screen.

Harper is best known for directing "The Aeronauts", which starred Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. The first movie adaptation of "Love Affair" came in 1939 and Cram and Leo McCarey received an Academy Award nomination in the original writing category.

The film was remade in 1957 as "An Affair to Remember" and another version was released in 1994 as "Love Affair" starring Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.