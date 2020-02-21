'A Quiet Place' about parenthood, says John Krasinski

Hollywood star John Krasinski has responded to a critic who panned his otherwise unanimously acclaimed 2018 horror drama "A Quiet Place" . The actor, who also directed the project and is returning behind the camera for the sequel, said he did not agree with Richard Brody of The New Yorker that the film was about a white family protecting their home with guns from a bunch of predatory creatures.

Krasinski said if there was any metaphor, it had to do with parenthood. "I never saw it that way or ever thought of it until it was presented to me in that way. It wasn’t about being, you know, silent and political time that had nothing to do with that. If anything it was about, you know, going into the dark and, and taking a chance when all hope looked lost, you take, you know, you fight for what’s most important to you. Again, my whole metaphor was solely about parenthood," the actor told Esquire while talking about Brody's criticism.

The actor-director said "A Quiet Place" was "about parenthood and the promise that you make to your kids that I’ll keep you safe no matter what — that’s, that’s inevitably a false promise." "The second one is about that promise being broken and it’s about growing up and it’s about moving on and dealing with loss. For me this whole movie becomes about community. It’s about who do you trust in dark times and the power of relying on other people in dark times."

Exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios, the Paramount Pictures movie is slated to hit the screens on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.