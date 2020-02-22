Left Menu
'Friends' cast to come together for HBO Max unscripted special

The cast of the iconic TV show 'Friends' will be coming together for an "unscripted cast reunion special" on the HBO Max streaming platform this May.

The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The cast of the iconic TV show 'Friends' will be coming together for an "unscripted cast reunion special" on the HBO Max streaming platform this May. According to Fox News, a press release has informed that "series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show."

"The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max," the release further added. The show is being directed by Ben Winston who would also be the executive producer, along with David Crane, Kevin Bright and Marta Kauffman. The five main lead actors will also be the executive producers of the special, reported Fox News.

The co-executive producers are set to be Emma Conway and James Longman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

