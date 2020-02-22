Sandra Oh to star in Netflix dramedy 'The Chair'

"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh has come on board to play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming dramedy "The Chair", that hails from Amanda Peet. The six-episode half-hour series focuses on the Chair of an English department at a major university, to be played by Oh, reported Variety. Actor Jay Duplass is also set to star in an unspecified role.

Peet is attached as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series. Annie Julia-Wyman has co-written the pilot. Oh will also serve as executive producer on the show along with David Benioff, DB Weiss, and Bernie Caulfield.

