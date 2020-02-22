Left Menu
Development News Edition

Never been in a hurry to do films: Rana Daggubati

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 15:18 IST
Never been in a hurry to do films: Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Rana Daggubati's upcoming trilingual film "Haathi Mere Sathi" will be his first major release since 2017's "Baahubali: The Conclusion", but the actor says the long gap between his films doesn't bother him. The 35-year-old actor said as an artist his aim is to serve "unique" content to the audiences.

"I'm not your popular culture hero to have released in quick succession. I'm someone who likes to take up new subjects and it takes a lot of my time," Rana told PTI. "When we started 'Baahubali', we'd planned it as a two-three year project but it ended up taking 5 years of our time. But the experience taught me so much. Similarly, 'Haathi Mere Saathi' took about two years. I think it's quite becoming a norm with my films even though I don't wish," he added.

Rana said if he believes in a story he doesn't mind investing time in the project. "I was never in the urgency of doing films. Whatever time I invest in a film, it has to be worth it when audiences watch it on screen. Unless I come with something really unique, people are not ready to accept my work. I've seen it with a small scale film like 'Ghazi Attack' and later with a mega-budget project like 'Baahubali'."

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, "Haathi Mere Saathi" is about "a man who fought for the jungle, the animals and against the society". It will release across the country in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu -- on April 2. The actor said working on the film was both exhausting and exciting.

"Working with real elephants may sound exciting on paper but it was extremely exhausting. Ten days into the shoot, I called SS Rajamouli sir and told him how challenging this project had already become. It was equally exciting because we were doing something different; we were telling the story of a much bigger issue." The film was shot in three languages consecutively, and Rana said the routine gave him a better understanding of his character.

"When you're performing the same scene thrice, you get much deeper into the character. As I was doing my scenes in three languages, I was starting to understand my character better. It felt like I knew this guy (Rana's character) like the back of my head. It helped in enhancing my performance," he said. The actor added that the film taught him the importance of co-existence.

"When we started this film, it was just another story we wanted to bring on-screen. But what happened through the course of the shoot is that I realized the world is just not for us. "A decade ago, if poaching of tigers and elephants was a pressing issue, urbanization has become a major threat to forests today," he said.

"Haathi Mere Saath", which will release as "Kaadan" in Tamil and "Aranya" in Telugu, also features Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Domicile law for J-K coming 'very soon': Jitendra Singh

In a bid to address the concerns of the local populace after the revoking of Jammu and Kashmirs special status last year, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday assured the people of the Union Territory that the domicile law is coming ve...

AIFF condoles former footballer Ashok Chatterjee's demise

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Saturday condoled the death of former India footballer Ashok Chatterjee. Chatterjee, who made 30 appearances for the senior national team, made his international debut when he came on as a second-ha...

President Trump likely to be offered 'Trump platter' at Bukhara

A Trump platter, comprising signature dishes from ITC Mauryas restaurant Bukhara with a little customisation, is likely to be laid out for US President Donald Trump during his maiden visit to India, sources said. The Bukhara restaurant, whi...

UPDATE 1-Let's come together to tax tech giants, say G20 officials eyeing $100 bln boost

Leading world economies must show unity in dealing with aggressive tax optimisation by global digital giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook, G20 officials said on Saturday. Global rules are being developed by the Organisation for Economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020