The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25
In the upcoming episode 14 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, the team will be seen digging around the swamp and hunting for the legendary 90-Foot Stone. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

Undoubtedly, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14 will see diggings and excavations like previous episodes. Many fans are gradually loosing the patience with sheer expressions that the team would never find the controversial treasure. But that's not the case. The team members have come close to the centuries-old mysterious treasure and this is evidentially proved.

In the upcoming episode 14 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, the team will be seen digging around the swamp and hunting for the legendary 90-Foot Stone. The digging will continue around the swamp where they found unusual rock formations.

May be the delay in progressing further is due to hurricane Dorian, which caused severe damage to their efforts. In The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 titled 'Bromancing the Stones', we had seen the Lagina brothers and their team commencing working again after the hurricane Dorian caused severe damage to their efforts and dumped water in their digging sites.

After removing the water, the team and the Lagina brothers saw the stone pathway. According to the team's geologist, it was beyond his explanations about how the rocks ended up in that formation.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14 titled 'The 99' – Two brothers from Michigan search for buried treasure on Oak Island off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Earlier, for multiple times it was said that the swamp was man-made. Now the team is giving its endeavors to find the legendary 90-feet stone, which is one of the main features at the Dartmouth Heritage Museum. But Rick was frustrated spending several hours in digging with no positive result.

Fans already know that two episodes will be consecutively aired on Tuesday, February 25. Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 15 titled 'Burnt Offering' – New evidence suggests that Fred Nolan's theory that a ship was buried in the swamp long ago might be true.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14 and 15 (titled 'The 99' and 'Burnt Offering' respectively) on Tuesday, February 25 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality and television series.

