Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella welcome their first child together

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 11:41 IST
Quentin Tarantino. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have become parents to a baby boy. A representative of the couple shared the news on Wednesday in a statement to Page Six.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22," the spokesperson said. The couple had announced Daniella's pregnancy in August last year.

Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 36, met during the making of his 2009 feature "Inglorious Basterds" but it wasn't until 2016 that they started dating. They got engaged in 2017. The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in a ceremony which was attended by the filmmaker's close friends like Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth.

