Lindsay Lohan in talks for supernatural thriller 'Cursed'

Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan is set to star opposite Mickey Rourke in supernatural thriller "Cursed". The 33-year-old actor is in final negotiations to board the cast of the film which will be directed by Steven R Monroe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ian Holt has penned the screenplay. The story follows renowned psychiatrist Dr David Elder (Rourke), who teams up with police detective Mary Branigan (Lohan) in a race to stop an escaped psychiatric patient from killing five people held hostage in a remote house.

The project, which will start production in summer, will be produced by Angel Oak Films and Alt House Productions.

