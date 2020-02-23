Annie Murphy to star in AMC's 'Kevin Can F*** Himself'

"Schitt's Creek" star Annie Murphy is set to play the lead role in AMC's upcoming series "Kevin Can F*** Himself". According to Entertainment Weekly, Murphy will play Allison, who "escapes her confines and discovers her rage" as the series dissects the textbook image of the sitcom wife.

Rashida Jones is executive producing the show, which was created by Valerie Armstrong. "Annie is an undeniable talent with the ability both to play comedy and to break your heart. She is the perfect fit for the role of Allison, the perfect actor to bring to life creator Valerie Armstrong's genius vision.

"Cracking open the conventions of the 'classic' American sitcom to expose what's swirling beneath, in this highly inventive and entertaining way, is the kind of story we are hugely excited to tell at AMC," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. The series does not have a premiere date yet, but will have eight, hour-long episodes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.