Alec Baldwin to narrate documentary on Michigan's toxic water disaster

Actor Alec Baldwin is set to lend his voice to "Flint" , a documentary on the Michigan town's toxic water disaster. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary will have its world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival.

The Flint water crisis is a public health crisis that started in 2014 after the drinking water source for the city of Flint, Michigan was changed. UK's leading documentary filmmaker Anthony Baxter has directed the feature.

The film, shot over five years, unfolds through the perspectives of Flint's residents. The documentary will air on the BBC after a UK theatrical release.

