Anthony Head to star in horror comedy 'Let the Wrong One In'

British actor Anthony Head is set to play a pivotal part in upcoming horror comedy "Let the Wrong One". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Irish filmmaker Conor McMahon is directing the film.

The story follows a newly turned vampire navigating the streets of Dublin. The project is a co-production between Tailored Films and McMahon's company Workshed Films.

Head has previously worked in vampire drama "Buffy the Vampire Slayer".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.