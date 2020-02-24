Rohit Shetty's cop universe flick 'Sooryavanshi' to release on a Tuesday evening!

Akshay Kumar on Monday announced that his upcoming cop action flick 'Sooryavanshi' will hit the big theatres in the evening of March 24. The film will release at 6 on the evening of March 24 which happens to be a Tuesday. This comes against the backdrop of Maharashtra government's decision to keep multiplexes, restaurants, and malls open 24X7.

The action-drama features Rohit Shetty's cop trio of Ajay Devgn (Singham), Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi). The film also features Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role besides the cop trio.

Akshay Kumar announced the release date of the film through a descriptive video that he shared on his social media. The video featured a group of children cheerfully asking each one from the cop trio if they are fine with the film releasing on March 24 and each one of them giving a positive reply to the question.

The children in the video are later seen sharing that since all multiplexes in Mumbai are to remain open 24X7 from March 24, team 'Sooryavanshi' will bring the film for their fans on the evening of March 24 itself. "Ain't no time for crime 'coz Aa Rahi Hai Police! #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March. SooryavanshiOn24thMarch," Kumar tweeted along with the video.

The video also featured a glimpse from the flick where the cop trio is seen firing bullets as Katrina Kaif walks beside them. The video was later shared by the producer of the film Karan Johar with a caption, "Who better than the indomitable trio of the Rohit Shetty Universe to announce that Mumbai theatres will now be open 24x7.... from March 24, 2020, with #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch ... see you at the theatres... night or day!"

The movie is the fourth addition to filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The first two films 'Singham' and 'Singham 2' featured Ajay Devgn in the role of a cop. While Ranveer Singh essayed the same role in 'Simmba'. Akshay will also be seen as a cop in the fourth installment of the franchise 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is special not only because of the ensemble cast and its unmissable action, but because it is likely to feature the remake of the iconic 90s song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' which will reportedly feature Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay.

The cop thriller's star cast also includes Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher among others. The trailer of the film will be released on March 2.(ANI)

