Aamir, Kareena shoot in Punjab for romantic song 'Jugnu'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently shot in Punjab for 'Jugnu', a romantic track from the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is the Indian adaptation of 1994 cult classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Poster of the film . Image Credit: ANI

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently shot in Punjab for 'Jugnu', a romantic track from the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is the Indian adaptation of 1994 cult classic 'Forrest Gump'. "We had a blast shooting 'Jugnu' which is a feel-good romantic song with Aamir sir and Kareena ma'am. They have such amazing chemistry that I didn't want to call cut! I cannot wait for people to watch the song. I have half a mind of leaking it myself," director Advait Chandan said.

Interestingly, a major portion of the film has also been shot in Punjab apart from the 100 other locations across the country. The last time, Kareena and Aamit shot for a romantic song was in 2009 for the song 'Zoobi Doobi' from the superhit '3 idiots'.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020, on the day of Christmas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

