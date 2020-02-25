Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paramount halts production of 'Mission: Impossible VII' in Italy due to coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 11:11 IST
Paramount halts production of 'Mission: Impossible VII' in Italy due to coronavirus outbreak

Filming on the latest installment of Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" franchise has stopped in Italy due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the European country. The seventh movie in the long-running franchise was scheduled to be shot for three weeks in Venice but the plans have now been put on hold.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice," a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement to The Wrap. "During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves," the official added.

According to the outlet, Cruise had not travelled to the country for the shoot. Italy reported its fifth death from the virus on Monday and it has the most confirmed cases in Europe.

Christopher McQuarrie is once again directing the new "Mission: Impossible" film, in which Cruise is reprising his role of Ethan Hunt. Actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson are expected to reprise their respective characters in the film, which will be followed by an eighth installment.

The cast also includes newcomers Nicholas Hoult, Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Paramount will release the next "Mission: Impossible" film for July 23, 2021, while the eighth instalment will bow out on August 5, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain temporarily stops Dubai, Sharjah flights over virus

Dubai, Feb 25 AP The tiny island nation of Bahrain suspended flights to the worlds busiest airport for international travel in Dubai on Tuesday over fears about the spread of a new virus. The move by Bahrain, a small island off the coast of...

Clashes break out on Greek island against migrant camp

Clashes broke out on the Greek island of Lesbos early on Tuesday between police and residents protesting the construction of a migrant detention centre, witnesses and police said. Witnesses said about 500 people attempted to block the unloa...

South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893

Eds Adds official quotes, mask export ban Seoul, Feb 25 AFP South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Preventions morning updates.The co...

Bucks top Wizards in OT despite Beal's 55 points

Khris Middleton scored 40 points as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bradley Beals career-high 55-point performance to earn a 137-134 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Middleton shot 15 of 28 from the floor to exc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020