Sherlock Season 5: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Mark Gatiss to return positively

Sherlock Season 5 is undeniably a much-awaited television series and fans are ardently looking forward to BBC for the confirmation. All the previous four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. That's the reason fans believe Season 5 will surely take place anytime.

Sherlock Season 5 has several possibilities to return on the small screens. Some time back, the series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. Another series creator Mark Gatiss repeated similar thing in another media conversation some time back.

In Sherlock Season 5, Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and series creator Mark Gatiss will surely return to play the roles of Sherlock Holmes, Dr John Watson and Holmes' elder brother Mycroft.

Season 5 of Sherlock will be drawing a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

A couple of months back Digital Spy reported the presence of The Widow-actress Louise Brealey in the fifth season. The 40-year old actress, Louise Brealey is best known for playing Molly Hooper in Sherlock.

On the other hand, Louise Brealey gave a hint of her returning to Sherlock Season 5 in an interaction with Radio Times. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards," she said.

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official premiere date. We need to wait for more time to see Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman again in the detective drama series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

