Zach Baylin to write script for 'Creed 3'

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 26-02-2020 12:56 IST
  Created: 26-02-2020 12:56 IST
MGM Studios has roped in writer Zach Baylin to pen the script for the third installment of Michael B Jordan-led "Creed" series. Baylin most recently wrote the script for Will Smith's "King Richard" , which tells the story to tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams' father Richard Williams.

The film, being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is currently in production. "Creed 3" will take forward the story of boxer Adonis Creed, played by Jordan. The franchise is a spin-off that spawned from Sylvestor Stallone's highly-acclaimed "Rocky" series.

The first "Creed" film, written and directed by Ryan Coogler, released in 2015 to universal acclaim. The film raked in USD 173 million at the global box office. The second chapter, titled "Creed II" and directed by Steven Caple Jr, released in 2018. The film, which marked Stallone's last outing as Rocky Balboa, earned more than USD 214 million worldwide.

