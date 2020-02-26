Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bob Iger to step down as Disney CEO, Bob Chapek to replace him

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:17 IST
Bob Iger to step down as Disney CEO, Bob Chapek to replace him

Bob Iger has announced that he is stepping down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Walt Disney Company. Iger, who assumed the position in 2005, will be replaced by Bob Chapek, who previously ran the company's parks and products division.

In a statement, the company said Iger has assumed the role of executive chairman and will direct Disney's creative endeavours. He will stay on at Disney through the end of this contract on December 31, 2021. "I have the utmost confidence in Bob and look forward to working closely with him over the next 22 months as he assumes this new role and delves deeper into Disney’s multi-faceted global businesses and operations, while I continue to focus on the company’s creative endeavours," Iger said.

Iger had replaced Michael Eisner as the CEO of Disney in 2015 and during his 15-year-long stint at the top position, he oversaw the company's some of the most strategic acquisitions of Pixar in 2006 for USD 7.4 billion, Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for USD 4 billion, Lucasfilm in 2012 for USD 4.06 billion, and 21st Century Fox in 2019 for USD 71.3 billion. He also played the leading role in the roll out of company's own streaming service Disney Plus, which has so far amassed over 28 million subscribers.

"With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO," Iger. Chapek, who joined Disney in 1993, will be the firm's seventh chief executive since it was formed in the 1920s.

"Bob Iger has built Disney into the most admired and successful media and entertainment company, and I have been lucky to enjoy a front-row seat as a member of his leadership team. "I share his commitment to creative excellence, technological innovation and international expansion, and I will continue to embrace these same strategic pillars going forward. Everything we have achieved thus far serves as a solid foundation for further creative storytelling, bold innovation and thoughtful risk-taking," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. China postpones April Volvo Golf Open over coronavirus outbreak XinhuaThe China Golf Association said the yearly Volvo Golf Open which was due to be held at the end of April will be post...

Amanda Warren boards Patrick Dempsey's CBS pilot 'Ways and Means'

The Leftover star Amanda Warren has joined actor Patrick Dempsey in CBS political drama pilot Ways and Means. Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich have written and will executive produce the series, which hails from CBS Television Studios, reported V...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for violence in Delhi and resign: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for violence in Delhi and resign Congress chief Sonia Gandhi....

Maha: College student commits suicide in Vasai

A 18-year-old boy committed suicide in Vasai town of Maharashtras Palghar district afterallegedly being bullied by his friends on WhatsApp, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on February 21 when the boy, a student of a college...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020