Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amanda Warren boards Patrick Dempsey's CBS pilot 'Ways and Means'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:28 IST
Amanda Warren boards Patrick Dempsey's CBS pilot 'Ways and Means'

"The Leftover" star Amanda Warren has joined actor Patrick Dempsey in CBS political drama pilot "Ways and Means". Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich have written and will executive produce the series, which hails from CBS Television Studios, reported Variety.

Dempsey will portray a powerful congressional leader who has lost faith in politics and finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly grid-locked system he helped create. Together, they will attempt to save American politics, if they don't get caught, the official plotline read.

Warren will star as Jerlene Brooks, a former community organiser and progressive activist. The actor is best known for starring in shows such as "Madam Secretary", "NCIS: New Orleans" and "The Leftovers". Her feature film credits include movies like "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", "Seven Psychopaths" and "Roman J. Israel, Esq".

"Ways and Means" will be executive produced by Denise Di Novi, Tom Lassally and former CBS president Nina Tassler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India's slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth: Panagariya

Indias slowdown has bottomed out and now its economy needs to be opened up if the country wants to realise the ambition of a 10 per cent growth rate, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya has said. In his keynote address at a di...

UPDATE 2-Diageo warns coronavirus could dent 2020 profit by $260 mln

Diageo, the worlds biggest spirits company, said on Wednesday the spread of coronavirus in greater China and the Asia Pacific region could knock up to 260 million off its profit in 2020.The company said that in China, bars and restaurants h...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Indonesia's east

Jakarta Indonesia, Feb 26 SputnikANI A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was registered on Wednesday in Indonesias east, near the coast of Maluku province, the United States Geological Survey USGS said. The earthquake was registered at around 1 pm l...

Coronavirus to cut Diageo drink sales by up to 325 mn pounds

London, Feb 26 AFP British drinks group Diageo, the maker of Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka, on Wednesday said the coronavirus would slash annual sales by up to 325 million pounds 422 million, 388 million euros. Diageo, which produces al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020